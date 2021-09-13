Food & Drink

Specialty apple cider doughnuts available for limited time at Krispy Kreme

EMBED <>More Videos

Krispy Kreme celebrates fall early with special flavors

RALEIGH, N.C. -- Krispy Kreme has three new doughnut flavors available this week.

As summer continues to slip away and fall creeps nearer, Krispy Kreme is getting into the fall spirit with a trio of specialty doughnuts rotating each week.

Last week, Pumpkin Spice was front and center. This week, Apple Cider is the flavor of choice.

Select Krispy Kreme locations will have the following special flavors available from September 13-19: Apple Cider Glazed, Apple Cider Glazed Original Filled Brown Sugar Kreme, and an Apple Cider Cake.

Next week, get ready for Maple Glaze flavored specialties.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food & drinkncfalldoughnutskrispy kremedonuts
Copyright © 2021 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Family mourns Lemoore mother killed in domestic violence incident
Driver escapes barrage of bullets in west central Fresno
Driver killed in rollover crash in Merced County
World takes action as new variant emerges in southern Africa
Stocks fall sharply on new COVID variant; Dow Jones loses 900 points
Fresno firefighters respond to multiple fires on Thanksgiving
Tulare woman celebrates Thanksgiving after 10 months in hospital
Show More
Driver thrown from car in crash along Hwy 168 in Fresno
Man's body found in alley in Sanger, police say
14-year-old Fresno boy gives out Thanksgiving meals to families
Many retailers closed Thanksgiving, but still expecting record sales
Man hospitalized after shooting in Sanger, police say
More TOP STORIES News