Well-known Farmersville restaurant La Mejor burns in early morning fire

FARMERSVILLE, Calif. (KFSN) -- "La Mejor," a long-time community staple in Farmersville, burned down early Saturday morning.

Neighbors shared they were woken up to the sounds of fire trucks around four this morning heading to the business on Farmersville Boulevard.

La Mejor is known for its authentic Mexican food, especially for its tamales during the holidays.

The business has been around since 1974.

The family who owns the business says they're devastated.

There are no injuries reported at this time.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

