Loved ones hold vigil for teen who drowned at Lake Yosemite on 4th of July

MERCED, Calif. (KFSN) -- Friends and family gathered on Thursday night to remember a teenager who drowned at Lake Yosemite while celebrating the Fourth of July.

16-year-old Brandon Mendez died Tuesday evening after the Merced County Sheriff's Office says he jumped off a pier into the lake.

Two days later, loved ones held a candlelight vigil for Mendez at McNamara Park in Merced.

Mendez's teammates on the Merced United soccer team say he was looking forward to an upcoming tournament, which would have been his first with the club.

"Unfortunately, that opportunity got taken away from him," said Christopher Alvarez, a member of Merced United.

Erick Araujo, Mendez's former coach, says the teen never failed to uplift his teammates and put a smile on their faces.

"He did touch a lot of hearts, great attitude, always positive. Always a great smile, always," recalled Araujo.

A GoFundMe has been set up to help pay for Mendez's funeral expenses.