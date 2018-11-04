Latino Life: Youth Leadership Institute is Having A Quinceañera

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --Youth Leadership Institute is celebrating fifteen years of engaging Fresno County youth in leadership activities. Now it's planning a Quinceañera! YLI is having its gala on Saturday, December 1, 2018, at 5:30 p.m.
The celebration will be held at Fresno City College in the Old Administration Building courtyard. Cynthia Rocha and Jose Espinoza sat down with Latino Life host Graciela Moreno recently to share details
about the event and how YLI has been helping local youth. Get ticket information here https://www.eventbrite.com/e/celebrate-ylis-quinceanera-in-fresno-tickets-47031901684
YLI's mission includes building communities where young people and their adult allies come together to create positive social change. Local youth have learned how to talk to community leaders about their
concerns and their needs. Youth have learned about educational and health inequities, substance abuse, predatory financial practices, public housing, youth voice, and many other issues.