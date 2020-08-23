Latino Life: More Latinos in California are dying of COVID-19

Latinos are dying of COVID-19 at higher rates than other groups.Latino Life takes a closer look at some of the factors leading to these higher numbers.With more than 50,000 cases of COVID-19 in the Central Valley, many families are feeling the impact physically, financially and emotionally.The virus is hitting Latinos in the Valley and across the state especially hard.According to the California Department of Public Health, as of August 16, 2020, California has more than 628,000 COVID-19 cases and nearly 60 percent are Latinos.Latinos are also dying at a higher rate, making up nearly 48 percent of COVID deaths in the state, even though they are 39 percent of the population.Local and state advocates point out many Latinos are essential workers. In the case of farmworkers, there are several challenges, including often crowded living and workspaces.For many, language is also a barrier when it comes to getting proper information about the coronavirus.California Farmworker Foundation is providing free COVID-19 testing to Central Valley farmworkers at their work sites. The program kicked off in Kern County and is expanding to other Central Valley areas.California Farmworker Foundation Executive Director Hernan Hernandez says data reveals that many workers in the farming industry are hesitant to get tested at a hospital or clinic because they think they may get COVID there.But he says statistics also show that most farmworkers would get a test if it was offered at their job."So we have to create spaces like these like the ones we see here today, where it's inclusive, where they feel safe, where they feel comfortable so that therefore, they can get COVID-19 testing and we can know exactly how the spread is," said Hernandez.Dr. Rafael Martinez with United Health Centers joined Latino Life host Graciela Moreno via Skype to talk about COVID-19 and testing available.United Health Centers800-492-4227