FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Financial assistance is available if you are struggling to pay your rent or mortgage due to lost income caused by the effects of COVID19.
Centro La Familia's Housing Retention Grant Program is focused on helping income-eligible families cover back rent or mortgage payments.
The program can provide up to $3,000 per multi-person household or $1,500 per single-person household.
To qualify, individuals must prove loss of income due to the pandemic and must live in the County of Fresno or City of Fresno.
Contact Centro La Familia Advocacy Services to see if you are eligible to apply. Call (559) 237- 2961 or go to www.centrolafamilia.org.
The Housing Retention Program funds do not cover residents of the city of Clovis. For Clovis residents, please visit www.cityofclovis.com/affordable-housing.
Latino Life: Funds available for families struggling with housing payments
LATINO LIFE
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News