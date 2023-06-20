Lavender in bloom at Fresno County farm

Not only is a Fresno County farm expanding its offerings, but it's also enjoying the sweet smell of success.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Not only is a Fresno County farm expanding its offerings, but it's also enjoying the sweet smell of success.

Once you arrive at Solace Lavender Farm in Kerman on North Avenue, it is difficult to leave.

The sweet smell of fresh French lavender can lift your mood.

"Lavender's a feel-good flower. When you're feeling down, it helps," said Dallas Nord with Solace Lavander Farm.

Dallas and his wife came up with the idea of planting an acre of lavender where almond trees used to grow.

"Honestly it's a lot of hard work because it's all done by hand but it's not bad work. It's enjoyable. The scent is calming even when you're out there sweating," Dallas explained.

Especially when a nice breeze blows through the field.

Will Nord grows almonds and grapes.

His father started farming back in 1961.

Will's pleased to see how the public has taken to his son Dallas' lavender.

"When he had this idea to become a builder, become a developer, an entrepreneur. I was very much in favor of that. I think it honors my father's legacy who built this farm," said Will.

Dallas found lavender was a great fit for the farm's soil and climate.

You buy it by the bundle.

He figured the crop would also be popular among people searching for a cool social media backdrop.

"Obviously it looks great on its own and I love taking pictures out here and doing the Instagram thing. But even more fun to see the crowd out here," Dallas said.

"Both the ability to grow the lavender and the public response has been exceeding our expectations," Will added.

Dallas even distills the lavender into oils. He sells the product at farmer's markets and u-pick events at his farm.

He's pleased to see local interest in this aromatic flower has bloomed.

"So far, Fresnans really love lavender," Dallas said.

Solace Lavender Farm will hold its final u-pick event of the season this Saturday between 9 am and noon.