Society

ABC News Live talks issues facing the trans community with Laverne Cox, Dr. Rachel Levine & Gottmik

The Pride Month episode reports on the immense spirit of the trans community amid growing anti-trans legislation and rhetoric
EMBED <>More Videos

ABC News talks issues facing the trans community with Laverne Cox

"Pride on ABC News Live" reports on the immense spirit of the trans community amid growing anti-trans legislation and rhetoric. "Nightline" co-anchor Juju Chang hosts the episode. You can watch the full show here.

Advocates fight for trans athletes as more states consider school sports bans. WATCH: ABC's Juju Chang talks to transgender advocates who say anti-trans sports bans are aimed at a problem that doesn't exist.

1 on 1 with the cast and creatives of Hulu's docuseries, "Changing the Game." WATCH: Trans student athlete Sarah Rose Huckman speaks with ABC News' Juju Chang.

Dr. Rachel Levine shares her advice for trans youth and their parents. WATCH: The Health and Human Services Assistant Secretary for Health discusses progress against the pandemic and her historic role as the highest-ranking transgender federal government official.

Laverne Cox on how she has paved the way for the next generation. WATCH: The barrier-breaking actress shares her life and experience as a trans woman in Hollywood.

'RuPaul's Drag Race' star Gottmik on authenticity and changing the world. WATCH: The groundbreaking drag artist made history as the first openly transgender man to compete on the show.

Checkout more great LGBTQ+ content all year long at goodmorningamerica.com/pride.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societypridelgbtq+lgbtq+ pridelgbtq pride
Copyright © 2021 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Family mourns Lemoore mother killed in domestic violence incident
Driver escapes barrage of bullets in west central Fresno
World takes action as new variant emerges in southern Africa
Fresno shoppers hit River Park for Black Friday deals
Stocks fall sharply on new COVID variant; Dow Jones loses 900 points
Driver killed in rollover crash in Merced County
Fresno firefighters respond to multiple fires on Thanksgiving
Show More
Oregon-born gray wolf dies after 'epic' California trek
Tulare woman celebrates Thanksgiving after 10 months in hospital
Driver thrown from car in crash along Hwy 168 in Fresno
Man's body found in alley in Sanger, police say
14-year-old Fresno boy gives out Thanksgiving meals to families
More TOP STORIES News