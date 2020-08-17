See incredible video of lighting strikes, thunderstorms across California Bay Area

What an incredible way to start the day - here's a look at a #lightning strike off the #Pacifica coast. Latest here: https://t.co/fpiVSE1VMB #thunderstorm pic.twitter.com/l8Jj3M2N8O — LiveDoppler7 (@LiveDoppler7) August 16, 2020

The noise of the wind woke up and then came this spectacular lightning display over San Francisco. pic.twitter.com/10JQkxYDHh — Juan Carlos Guerrero (@JuanCarlosABC7) August 16, 2020

This lightning will not be stopping anytime soon. We have more thunderstorms developing over the ocean right now that are moving their way into the Bay Area. We have several more hours to go. pic.twitter.com/v2Dc0zqxxd — Drew Tuma (@DrewTumaABC7) August 16, 2020

Drew you might like these from 4-5 am this am pic.twitter.com/53oJIDmMIz — David Price Weldy (@DavidPriceWeldy) August 16, 2020

New Severe Thunderstorm Warning until 6:45am for much of the Bay Area. Frequent lightning and strong winds continue. https://t.co/h1wjmSESmT — Drew Tuma (@DrewTumaABC7) August 16, 2020

The North Bay getting hit the hardest with lightning right now along with the South Bay and East Bay Hills. 200+ strikes in the last 30 minutes pic.twitter.com/CQousCGw9i — Drew Tuma (@DrewTumaABC7) August 16, 2020

More thunderstorms developing off the coast right now, likely setting the stage for another round of lightning to move into the Bay Area soon. pic.twitter.com/ipZ9b1gkel — Drew Tuma (@DrewTumaABC7) August 16, 2020

Time to interrupt your sleep to check out this lightning!!!! pic.twitter.com/FgSQ2sfeZX — Lisa Argen (@LisaArgenABC7) August 16, 2020

SAN FRANCISCO -- Mother Nature put on quite a display Sunday morning. Our sister station KGO-TV's cameras around the California Bay Area captured some amazing shots of the lightning show.As you can see in the video player above, we slowed down the clips so you can see the bolts.Many people around the region were woken up by the thunder and are staying up to watch the lightning.This rare thunderstorm comes as the Bay Area braces for another day of intense, record-breaking heat after more rolling power outages affected hundreds of thousands of people.Lightning strikes started Saturday in San Luis Obispo, moving up overnight. There's moisture associated with this, not just dry lightning.According to CAL FIRE there are many fires sparked by lightning strikes, and the storm caused power outages as well.At one point early Sunday morning, more than 200 lightning strikes occurred in less than 30 minutes across the Bay Area.Wind close to 50 miles per hour were seen as these storms rolled through.A Red Flag Warning has been issued until 11 a.m. Monday for the threat of new wildfires starting because of these frequent lightning strikes.