WATCH LIVE: Central Valley, California, US election coverage for 2022 midterm elections

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- From the gubernatorial election to local Central Valley races, ABC30 Action News has you covered with the latest results and live updates.

When the polls close at 8 p.m., go here for a look at the latest results for the 2022 midterm election.

Most of California's statewide races are not competitive. Democratic U.S. Sen. Alex Padilla is expected to easily win election to a full six-year term after being appointed to the office last year to replace now-Vice President Kamala Harris. Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom will likely cruise to a second term against Republican Brian Dahle, a little-known state senator who has struggled to raise

money.

Republicans' best chance to win their first statewide election since 2006 is Lanhee Chen, a former policy adviser to Mitt Romney's presidential campaign who is running for controller. But winning will be difficult in a state where there are nearly twice as many registered Democratic voters as Republicans.

Statewide, voters will decide the fate of seven ballot initiatives, including whether to make abortion a constitutional right and whether to allow sports betting.

