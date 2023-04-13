Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos discuss co-hosting 'Live' after Ryan Seacrest's departure

Thursday marks the end of an era with the finale of Live with Kelly and Ryan.

After six years, Seacrest announced he would be leaving the show.

Seacreast's co-host role will be filled by Ripa's husband, Mark Consuelos.

"I think our show is all about the family unit. Whether it's two separate families or in our case, one family," explained Ripa. "What it's really about is one slice of positivity, one slice of humor to get your palette cleansed from all the news you've had to consume or to send you about your day in the right frame of mind."

Live with Kelly and Mark debuts Monday right after Good Morning America on ABC30.