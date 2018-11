Police in Merced have a man in custody accused in a fatal hit and run.36-year old Narkesh Kumar of Livingston was arrested on Monday.On Thursday night around 11:30 p.m., a witness saw a vehicle driving on Yosemite at G Street that hit and killed a pedestrian sitting in the middle of the roadway.The suspect drove off in a white minivan.Once the vehicle was tracked down, Kumar was found and booked into the Merced County Jail on felony hit and run charges.