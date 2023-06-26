Northwest Fresno dance studio's trailer full of props stolen

A local dance studio is reeling after a trailer full of equipment was stolen after returning home from a national competition.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Central Valley Stars dance studio has been in business for nearly 20 years.

The dance crew had just returned from a National competition Saturday morning when all of their props were stolen.

"The trailer had been at my dad's house for less than 12 hours and went out the next morning and it was gone," owner Melinda Sharnick-Leon said.

Sharnick-Leon says they went door to door asking neighbors if they saw anything usual. A neighbor caught the trailer leaving the area in the early morning hours of Saturday morning. This photo shows the white truck they believe stole it.

She says hardest part was telling the kids all their props were stolen.

"They're very disappointed and I can see how brokenhearted they are," Sharnick-Leon said.

The studio has a recital coming up in less than a week.

"We had about ten different props that the girls use for all their different routines. So without some of the props it really doesn't work without a lot of practice," Sharnick-Leon said.

One of the props was this revolving door. And it took a while to build.

"It probably took me a good month or so, from the first one to where I actually got it working," prop crew member Jeff Scharnick said.

Jeff Schernick has been building props for about 30 years. And because of the recent theft, he's having to go into his archive and repurpose old props like this saddle.

This isn't the first time the dance studio has been a victim of theft.

Sharnick-Leon says they had to put extra security on their back door because of people breaking in.

But she adds they will continue to rebuild because it's about making sure the kids are able to live out their passion for performance.

Sharnick-Leon says the stolen props are worth about three thousand dollars. But it's not about the money.

Right now it's about getting everything ready for the recital which is in about five days.

The Fresno Police Department confirms it has an active case for the dance studio's stolen props.

