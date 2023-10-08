Local leaders are speaking out after the Palestinian militant group Hamas launched a surprise attack on Israel Saturday.

Fresno community leaders speak out after war breaks out in Israel

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Palestinian militant group Hamas launched a surprise attack on Israel.

"This is a terrorist attack, let's be clear, and Israel is at war," said Fresno Congressman, Jim Costa.

The attack was launched from the land, air and sea, and rockets fired from the Gaza Strip.

"The target is civilians, so civilians were heavily targeted today, they are being targeted, they were kidnapped, they were murdered," said Rabbi Rick Winer, with Temple Beth Israel.

Rabbi Winer with Temple Beth Israel says his heart breaks for a place he once called home.

"The pit of my stomach just drops, I've spent a lot of time there, I've lived there for a couple years," said Rabbi Winer.

He says it's been difficult to watch the fighting, as he still knows people overseas.

"A friend of ours was just saying that her husband's family, they can't account for everyone right now," said Winer.

Right now is, Simhat Torah is a Jewish holiday that celebrates and marks the conclusion of the annual cycle of public Torah readings, and the beginning of a new cycle.

"Its a festive good time, and it was the time that they chose to attack, knowing full well that it was on the anniversary of Yom Kippur war and that it was still part of the festival time," said Rabbi Winer.

Congressman Jim Costa says this couldn't come at a worse time, with wars already raging in Ukraine and Armenia.

Also adding the house without a speaker right now, puts the United States efforts to respond in a bi-partisan fashion at risk, but its important to stand with Israel.

"We must consider additional military and economic support to defend our long term, long term, ally in the middle east," said Congressman Costa.

