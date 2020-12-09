LGBTQ winemaker is committed to speaking up and standing out

Burlington, VT -- How does a breakup taste? According to Krista Scruggs, it tastes like a fine glass of cabernet. She's a Vermont winemaker who has a knack for distilling feelings, songs, and films into a vintage blend for you to enjoy with friends or, all by yourself.

Inspired by her homesteading grandfather, she's now embarking on her most significant venture yet, her own vineyard. "For me, the most radical, political thing you can do in this world is to grow your own food and not be reliant on anyone else."

To support Krista, visit her website: www.zafawines.com
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
vermontlgbtqlgbtq pridewinewine industrylocalish show (lsh)localish
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Trump releases taped farewell address on last full day in office
Fresno officials and faith-based leaders call for unity as Inauguration Day nears
Man killed in solo-car crash on Highway 41 near Ashlan Ave.
Family, Valley Children's staff honor 1-year-old organ donor
Biden inauguration: See who's performing, how to watch live
Reward increased to $10,000 for information on inmates who escaped from Merced County jail
Pregnant Clovis woman survives COVID-19 with life-saving treatment
Show More
PG&E's Public Safety Power Shutoffs impacting Valley due to high winds
Oregon car thief scolds mom for leaving her child in car he stole
Yosemite National Park closed today due to high winds
One shot in the face in Madera County, police say
Multiple Valley school districts closed due to power outages from high winds
More TOP STORIES News