Richmond restaurant has donated more than $500K to Meals on Wheels over the years

RICHMOND, Texas -- In Texas, Tex-Mex is practically its own food group!

From the crispy, smoked street tacos to tender, marinated fajitas, La Cocina in Richmond, Texas is a true Tex-Mex staple.

For owner Andres Novoa, opening a restaurant was his American dream.

When Novoa opened La Cocina, he partnered with Meals on Wheels to help elderly neighbors, hosting fundraisers every year.

Over the years, La Cocina has donated over half a million dollars to Meals on Wheels.

Novoa says he is grateful to his loyal customers, who have kept supporting La Cocina even during challenging times.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
richmondfoodcommunity strongbe localish houstonktrkgood newsrestaurantbite sizelocalish
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Fresno City Council might step up measures to ensure people wear masks
Fresno boy distracts home invader for 40 minutes to keep his little sister safe, suspect arrested
Central California coronavirus cases
Videos show group of women taking down Black Lives Matter signs in Visalia
Man with special needs drowns in Madera County lake
EDD under fire after many left helpless and frustrated
300 small businesses about to get cash infusion from city of Fresno
Show More
Shots fired in Clovis neighborhood during online speaker sale gone wrong
Authorities brace for a potentially dangerous Fourth of July
108 inmates at Fresno County Jail test positive for COVID-19, officials say
See California's forecast for how COVID-19 will affect your county
Madera County Board of Education President resigns following backlash over social media post
More TOP STORIES News