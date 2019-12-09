The Toasted Coconut will make you feel like you're at the beach

If you're looking for a tropical paradise in Houston, don't go to the airport. You can hop in your car and check out The Toasted Coconut in H-Town's quirky Montrose neighborhood.

It's an authentic island experience that includes sand, bright colors, tiki huts and more!

And that doesn't even begin to mention the tropical-inspired food and drink menus, which include custom, low-alcohol drinks in souvenir mugs, shareable entrees and snack plates that will have you dancing the Hula all evening.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
barfoodrestaurant
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
1 killed, 1 injured when vehicle crashes into parked car in central Fresno
Man tried to kidnap woman in Sanger gym parking lot: Police
LIVE: House Judiciary Committee holds Trump impeachment hearing
Foggy Day School Schedules, Fog Tracker from ABC30
Visalia Police searching for man who choked, sexually assaulted woman in Walmart parking lot
3 vehicles catch fire in yard of Fresno County property
Homes flooded, belongings destroyed in Parlier
Show More
Wildfire victims raise concerns with $13.5B PG&E settlement
VIDEO: Firefighters rescue dog from central Fresno canal
Man dies after being shot in central Fresno apartment
Bystanders stop man trying to steal wheelchair with woman sitting in it
'Benson,' 'Star Trek' actor René Auberjonois dies at 79
More TOP STORIES News