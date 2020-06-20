Father and son duo speed painters raise millions of dollars for charities across the country

MAGNOLIA, Texas -- This is something you have to see to believe!

When speed painters Dan Dunn and his son, Harvey Dunn, pick up a paintbrush, magic unfolds before your eyes.

Each of them can create a portrait of any celebrity in just three to five minutes, painting the image upside down and then spinning it around to reveal an amazing work of art!

The pair performs their colorful "PaintJam" shows all over the world, often raising money for charities.

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the father-son team has begun a virtual "PaintJam-a-thon" to raise money for Feeding America.

They share new videos to their Facebook page and auction off paintings to help support food banks across the U.S.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
magnoliapaintartfeeding americasocietymore in commonktrkfood banklocalishpainting
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
5-year-old Oakhurst boy hospitalized after power tool accident
1 killed in industrial accident at Foster Farms site in Fresno
Large, diverse group selected as Fresno Commission for Police Reform
Central California coronavirus cases
Northwest Fresno family burglarized by familiar face
Fresno Co. officials worried about rise in COVID-19 cases
Part of Fresno County jail under quarantine after 13 inmates test positive for COVID-19
Show More
Pedestrian hit and killed by big rig in Merced
Visalia police looking for suspect in drive-by shooting
2 pastors file complaints against Fresno Unified board member Terry Slatic
Authorities warn about ransom scam phone calls in Madera County
Phase 3 businesses reopen in South Valley
More TOP STORIES News