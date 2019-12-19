beer

The First Female Brewmaster in Los Angeles!

When the Three Weavers Brewing Co. opened back in 2014 they made history by becoming the first brewery in Inglewood. They also made history by hiring the first female brew master in Los Angeles. Three Weavers operates by its motto "It's more than beer. It's community." by continuously donating to local and national charitable organizations and by bringing the community together one beer at a time. Located close to LAX this brewing company is a great place to stop by and have a locally crafted beer before leaving the city or as you return to the city. You can follow Three Weavers Brewing Co on Twitter @ThreeWeavers and on Instagram @ThreeWeavers
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
inglewoodcraft beerbeerlocalish
BEER
Best holiday beer, wine pairings for turkey, dessert, more
Balance your favorite IPA While Holding a Yoga Pose
Miller Light to offer free beer for an 'unfollow'
Hangovers ruled legitimate illness in Germany
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
17-year-old girl arrested after crashing stolen plane into fence at Fresno airport
Shoot out between 2 vehicles ends in crash in northeast Fresno
Merced Co. deputy shot while responding to disturbance, suspect in custody
Fresno Police hunt for gunman who injured army veteran's 5-year-old daughter
Stabbing at Oregon shopping center kills 1, wounds others
LIVE: House votes on 2 impeachment articles against Trump
Suspect vehicle catches fire after high-speed chase through Fresno
Show More
If President Trump is impeached, what's next?
Police chase from Madera to central Fresno ends with 5-car crash, 3 held
Some NB lanes of I-5 shut down after winds overturn mobile home
2 killed, mother and 4 kids in hospital after house fire in central Fresno
Judge approves $24.5 billion for PG&E fire victims
More TOP STORIES News