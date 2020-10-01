fatal crash

14-year-old boy killed in rollover crash in Los Banos, CHP says

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A 14-year-old boy was killed in a rollover crash in Los Banos on Tuesday, the California Highway Patrol says.

It happened on Ingomar Grade Road around 4:50 pm.

Officials say a 13-year-old was driving with three other teens just north of Sylvester Road when he lost control of the car.

CHP officers say the vehicle overturned several times before it came to a stop.

The 14-year-old passenger died at the scene. Officials say the other three teens suffered minor injuries.

The CHP is investigating the cause of the crash, but say drugs or alcohol were not factors.
