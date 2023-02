Los Banos High students deliver balloons to Valley Children's Hospital for Valentine's Day

MADERA COUNTY, Calif. -- Los Banos High School students are taking action to spread some love ahead of Valentine's Day.

The teens delivered more than 1,000 heart-shaped balloons to Valley Children's Hospital on Friday.

The balloons will be handed out to patients and staff at the hospital.

This is the tenth year of a school fundraiser to deliver gifts throughout the community.

The remaining funds are used to purchase balloons for Valley Children's.