Los Banos man who worked as high school wrestling coach arrested, accused of inappropriately touching child

SAN JOSE, Calif. -- The head wrestling coach at Oak Grove High School in San Jose was arrested Monday on suspicion of multiple counts of lewd and lascivious acts with a child, according to police.Bruce Shelton was arrested at his home in Los Banos after police investigated incidents of inappropriate touching of a child, 14 or 15-year-old. Being an age difference of at least ten years makes this a felony charge.Police say the two dated between December 2016 and February 2017.Shelton is suspected of inappropriately touching one victim multiple times in San Jose and Los Banos.He has been a wrestling coach at Oak Grove High for more than 35 years and was a 2016 California Wrestling Hall of Fame Lifetime Service Award recipient.He also worked as a food service worker at the school, police said.According to the East Side Union High School District, Shelton retired from the district in 2017 but continued as a "walk-on" coach for the wrestling team. He has now been removed from the position."We want to assure the East Side community that the safety and well-being of our students is our highest priority and we are shocked and deeply disturbed that this could happen," the school district said in a statement.The school district said in a statement that Shelton passed a normal background check and coaching certification before working for the school district.