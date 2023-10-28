Fresno Thai restaurant pushes back grand opening after vandalism

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A Fresno restaurant is pushing its grand opening celebrations after being vandalized last week.

Love and Thai held a soft opening earlier this month at Butler and Chestnut in Southeast Fresno.

The owners were forced to close their previous restaurant Tasty Thai after racist rumors and threats.

They tell Action News the vandalism led to a one-day closure and they are unsure if they were targeted.

Love and Thai's grand opening was set for last week but will now be held on November 3rd.

It will include a ribbon cutting with local leaders and a launching of their full menu.

Love and Thai is open almost every day from 11 am to 8 pm.

They are closed on Tuesdays.