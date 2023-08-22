Low-interest disaster loans offered in Fresno and Kings counties

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Small Business Administration is offering low-interest federal disaster loans to Fresno and Kings County businesses and residents affected by this year's severe winter storms, flooding and mudslides.

The disaster declaration covers storm activity between February 21st and July 10th.

The SBA also has a Virtual Disaster Loan Outreach Center to explain the application process and help complete the electronic loan application.

It's open Monday through Friday from 8 in the morning to 4:30 pm.

You can reach them by calling (916) 735-1512 or by emailing disastercustomerservice@sba.gov.