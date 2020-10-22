jobs

Macy's hiring holiday workers, including Fresno and Visalia stores

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Macy's is looking to fill thousands of positions before the holidays!

The department will hold its national hiring event on Thursday from 11 am to 7 pm.

The company hopes to fill more than 6,100 positions in California, including the Fresno and Visalia stores.

Interviews will be conducted over the phone, and you could be offered a job on the spot.

Interested applicants can find more information by clicking here.
