New exhibit in Madera celebrating local artists

MADERA, Calif. (KFSN) -- Action News was in the neighborhood to see a new exhibit in Madera which celebrates local artists."My Culture, My Heritage" is at the Madera County Arts Council Circle Gallery.It just opened Thursday.About 30 artists contributed to this display, showcasing works to share who they are, and where they came from.It highlights different voices to offer different perspectives.The gallery's executive director says they're excited for the opening of this exhibit, but because of the pandemic, they've had to make some big changes to keep everyone safe."We've been doing things online, getting the exhibit pieces online," says Executive Director Jim Kocher. "We've had smaller groups come in to see the artwork, so we're we're constantly looking at different things, including the classes that we hold here at the Arts Council. We have a series of art classes, theater classes and guitar classes that we continue to hold, making sure that all of our students, musicians, artists and actors are safe within the confines of the circle gallery."The Madera County Arts Council and Circle Gallery is open Tuesday through Friday from ten a-m to six p-m.It's on Gateway Drive near 2nd Street.