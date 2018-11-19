MISSING PERSON

Madera Co. Sheriff's deputies looking for at-risk missing elderly man

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
The Madera County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help locating a missing 78-year-old man.

The Sheriff's Office says Sotero Diaz was last seen leaving his home in the Bonadella Ranchos area in Madera around 3:45 a.m. Monday morning. His family says he has not been seen or heard from since.

They say Diaz left his home in a red 2018 Hyundai Kona SUV, CA license plate 8CMW195. He also took his dog with him, which is a white Maltese named Marty.

According to his family, Diaz has dementia and is unfamiliar with the area. They say he left his home without his wallet and cellphone.

If anyone has information relating to this case, call the Madera County Sheriff's Office at 559-675-7770. Or if you see Diaz, call 911.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
missing manmissing persondementiamadera countyMadera County
(Copyright ©2018 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
MISSING PERSON
Body of NC teacher killed in Mexico recovered, Facebook post says
Police notified about body found due to missing 49ers fan
49ers fan missing after Monday Night Football Game at Levi's Stadium
Merced Police looking for missing elderly man with dementia
More missing person
Top Stories
Fire Investigators: Deadly house fire in Tulare sparked by man trying to keep warm using hot coals
2 dead, including gunman; officer among those shot at a Chicago hospital
Two key roads in Yosemite to shut down
Applegate overpass at Highway 99 opens after repairs
Dozens of students and loved ones gather to remember 16-year-old hit and killed by big rig
Air quality remains unhealthy for entire Valley
UC Merced and Merced College cancel classes due to air quality
California fire updates, maps, coverage across the state
Show More
Camp Fire: At least 77 dead, hundreds missing in Butte Co. fire
Woolsey Fire's containment reaches 94 percent
6 trapped in Chicago skyscraper elevator drop more than 80 floors
UPDATE: Chipotle may hire back manager fired after asking customers to pay before being served
Health Watch: Experimental drug could protect against peanut allergies
More News