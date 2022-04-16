fatal crash

1 killed in Madera County's third deadly crash in successive weekends

The crash happened in the area of Highway 99 & Avenue 18 1/2 on Saturday morning.
MADERA COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- One person has been killed in a crash in Madera County.

The crash happened in the area of Highway 99 & Avenue 18 1/2 on Saturday morning.

This is in the same area as one of two deadly crashes in Madera County last weekend.

RELATED: 1 killed in Madera County's second deadly head-on crash this weekend

An ABC30 crew at the scene saw a pickup truck that had gone off the road and landed in a ditch next to the highway.

The front part of the truck appeared to be badly damaged.


Emergency crews were trying to remove the truck from the ditch.

Sheriff's deputies, California Highway Patrol officers, and a medical examiner were at the scene.

Traffic was not disrupted.

