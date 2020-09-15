Creek Fire: Some residents allowed to go home after evacuation orders lifted

MADERA COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- Lights were on at home in the Saddleback Road neighborhood on Monday night, where evacuations have been downgraded to warnings.Meanwhile, just a couple miles away, on the east end of the lake, homes on road 274 remain under evacuation orders.The Madera County Sheriff's Office says about 100 homes were included in Monday's announcement.Michael Wilson, an Oakhurst resident, says he can finally breathe a sigh of relief. The evacuation order in the area where his home is, on Quail Ridge Road off 426, was finally lifted.But his Coursegold business - Coast to Coast Pizza - remains open for local families and first responders and is still under evacuation warning.He's constantly checking for updates, which is exactly what officials recommend.With new containment up to Cascadel Woods, crews are now focusing on building containment through Central Camp.Officials in Fresno and Madera counties say they're hoping to announce more areas where people will be able to return home as soon as Tuesday.They say the work happening overnight will be critical to people possibly getting the green light to go home.