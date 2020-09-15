Creek Fire

Creek Fire: Some residents allowed to go home after evacuation orders lifted

Madera County officials say there could be more encouraging news on the horizon.
By
MADERA COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- Lights were on at home in the Saddleback Road neighborhood on Monday night, where evacuations have been downgraded to warnings.

Meanwhile, just a couple miles away, on the east end of the lake, homes on road 274 remain under evacuation orders.

RELATED: Creek Fire: 212,744 acres burned with 16% containment

The Madera County Sheriff's Office says about 100 homes were included in Monday's announcement.

Michael Wilson, an Oakhurst resident, says he can finally breathe a sigh of relief. The evacuation order in the area where his home is, on Quail Ridge Road off 426, was finally lifted.

But his Coursegold business - Coast to Coast Pizza - remains open for local families and first responders and is still under evacuation warning.

He's constantly checking for updates, which is exactly what officials recommend.

With new containment up to Cascadel Woods, crews are now focusing on building containment through Central Camp.

Officials in Fresno and Madera counties say they're hoping to announce more areas where people will be able to return home as soon as Tuesday.

They say the work happening overnight will be critical to people possibly getting the green light to go home.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
madera countyfresno countyevacuationdisaster reliefdisasterfresno countycreek firewildfiremadera county
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CREEK FIRE
Creek Fire: 212,744 acres burned with 16% containment
Creek Fire: Here's how you can help wildfire evacuees
Creek Fire: Socked in smoke halts much of the air attack Sunday, Monday
Creek Fire: Here's where you can pick up mail if your post office has closed
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Creek Fire: 212,744 acres burned with 16% containment
Sequoia National Park shut down completely due to wildfire threat
SQF Complex Fire: Evacuation orders issued for Three Rivers area
Some stay behind as SQF Complex Fires close in on Tulare Co. communities
Pres. Trump visits CA for briefing on wildfires
Air quality unhealthy for all today due to wildfire smoke
Creek Fire: Socked in smoke halts much of the air attack Sunday, Monday
Show More
Experts warn of 'disaster fatigue' in wake of Creek Fire, COVID-19
Creek Fire: "It's just so smoky" Fresno resident shares experience of living in smoke-filled Central Valley
Fresno Co. releases schedule for free vaccination clinics
2021 World Ag Expo cancelled due to COVID-19 concerns
ABC30 broadcast signal disrupted, tune to channel 26.7
More TOP STORIES News