Fundraiser held to support families of Madera County crash victims

Days after eight people were killed in a car crash, friends of farmworkers taken too soon organized a fundraiser to help the victims' families.

KERMAN, Calif. (KFSN) -- Pictures of the Madera car crash victims were on display Sunday morning.

Friends organized a food fundraiser in Kerman, where two of the farmworkers were living.

Organizers say it's important to help the crash victims' families during this heartbreaking time.

"We are raising funds for two of the victims -- for Freddy and Victor," says Organizer Anai Galarza. "The plan for their family is to send their bodies to Mexico, so we're trying to raise funds for that. As well as for the gentleman that is in the hospital."

Hector Orozco, Juvenal Jacobo Talvera and Alfredo Morales Sanchez are among several of the farmworkers who died in the crash.

Benito Perez Mundo is the sole survivor of the crash -- he is currently fighting for his life after sustaining major injuries.

Galarza's husband was friends with the victims. She says she's still in shock days after the crash, and she hopes to continue to do all she can to support the victim's families.

It's not just friends hoping to help the victims' families.

Genaro Andrade with FUERZA says the local organization is working with the friends to not only to make sure the bodies of the victims go to their families in Mexico, but to offer any other help the victims' families may need.

The crash happened on Avenue 7, west of Road 22 on after 6 am Friday.

A van and pick-up truck crashed head-on. Seven people in the van died, and one person died in the truck.

Investigators say the van had eight farmworkers inside. The van was headed to Lion Farms.

Investigators say most of the people in the van were not wearing seatbelts.

