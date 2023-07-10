WATCH LIVE

1 killed, 1 hospitalized following head-on crash in Madera County, CHP says

Officers say a man was driving the pick-up eastbound in the westbound lane when he crashed head-on with a woman driving a car.

Matthew Cardenas
Monday, July 10, 2023 12:17PM
MADERA COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- A woman has died and a man has been hospitalized following a head-on crash in Madera County.

The California Highway Patrol says it happened just before 4 am on Ellis near Fairview Street in Madera Acres.

Officers say a man was driving the pick-up eastbound in the westbound lane when he crashed head-on with a woman driving a car.

The woman was declared dead at the scene. The man was airlifted to Community Regional Medical Center.

It is not known if drugs or alcohol were factors in the crash.

