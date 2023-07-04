Suspect hits patrol car during chase, barricades himself in hotel room before being arrested: CHP

MADERA COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- A suspect has been arrested after police say he crashed into a patrol car during a chase and then barricaded himself inside a hotel room.

The California Highway Patrol says it started at about 11 am Monday near Highway 99 and Avenue 17.

Officers say the suspect exited the freeway during the chase and hit a CHP car at Airport Drive and Avenue 17. A sergeant was inside the car but not hurt.

Officers say the suspect then barricaded himself inside a room at the nearby Hampton Inn with a man and woman also inside.

He eventually surrendered and was arrested on multiple charges.

Authorities did not say what the suspect was initially wanted for.