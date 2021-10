MADERA, Calif. (KFSN) -- Two people are dead following a fiery crash in the North Valley.Investigators are still working to find out what exactly might have gone wrong.Around 12:40 Saturday morning, a car drove off of northbound lanes of Highway 99 near Avenue 12 in Madera.The car rolled over several times onto a nearby field before catching fire.A man and woman inside the car died in the flames.Officers say speed didn't appear to be a factor in this crash.The victims killed in the wreck haven't been identified yet.