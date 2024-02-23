Officers say the van had farmworkers inside and was headed to Lion Farms in Firebaugh to work.

8 people killed in head-on crash in Madera County, CHP says

Eight people have died following a crash in Madera County early Friday morning.

Eight people have died following a crash in Madera County early Friday morning.

Eight people have died following a crash in Madera County early Friday morning.

Eight people have died following a crash in Madera County early Friday morning.

MADERA COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- Eight people have died following a crash in Madera County early Friday morning.

The California Highway Patrol says it happened after 6 am on Avenue 7, west of Road 22.

Officers say a van and pick-up truck crashed head-on.

Seven people in the van died, and one person died in the truck.

Officers say the van had farmworkers inside and was headed to Lion Farms to work.

The lone survivor in the van was taken to the hospital with major injuries but is expected to recover.

Officers say most of the people in the van were not wearing seatbelts.

For news and weather updates, follow Tiffany Olin on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.