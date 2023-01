Police investigating homicide in Madera

Authorities say it happened before 11 Thursday night on Country Club Drive near Clark Street.

MADERA, Calif. (KFSN) -- A homicide investigation is underway in Madera.

Police have not said what led up to the shooting or released any suspect description.

They are asking anyone with information to come forward by calling Madera police or Valley Crimestoppers.