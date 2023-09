The Madera District Fair kicks off Thursday night with some fun new features.

MADERA COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Madera District Fair kicks off Thursday night with some fun new features.

You can enjoy plenty of food, rides, special discounts and concerts.

And a brand new drone show!

Opening ceremonies are set for 5 p.m. and entry is free for the first day.

38 different food and beverage vendors are at the fairgrounds, including a pulled pork burger and something called "tachos" which are tater tot nachos.

Then a nightly drone show will take off, set to music.