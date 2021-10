MADERA, Calif. (KFSN) -- A man accused of stealing an excavator in Madera on Thursday didn't get very far.Police dash-cam video shows officers trying to stop the suspect near Tozer Street and Avenue 14.Police say Hugo Barrera refused to listen to commands and even tried to hit the officers with the excavator as they closed in on him.The officers were able to reach the cab door and open it before anyone was hit.Barrera was taken into custody on multiple felony charges.