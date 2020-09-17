Madera Police are conducting a homicide investigation after a teenager was shot and killed on Wednesday night.
The 19-year-old victim was shot at around 9:30 pm at the 500 block of West 4th Street in Madera.
He was rushed to Madera Community Hospital where he died from his injuries.
Anyone with information about the incident is urged to contact the Madera Police Department at 559-675-4220.
19-year-old shot and killed in Madera, police investigating as homicide
