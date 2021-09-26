homicide investigation

2 killed in separate homicides hours apart in Madera

Madera police say in both incidents, the victims and suspects appear to have known each other and were involved in altercations.
By Nic Garcia
EMBED <>More Videos

Madera police say 2 killed in separate homicides overnight

MADERA, Calif. (KFSN) -- Two homicides just miles apart in Madera.

One at a gas station close to 1 am on Sunday, the other in a residential neighborhood just a couple of hours later.

"It is incredibly rare to have these types of crimes. It's odd we would have two in one night," said Madera Police Lt. Josiah Arnold.

But he said there is not enough evidence quite yet to link the two.

The first homicide took place at Ninth and Gateway.

First responders rushed the victim, 22-year-old Kaylon Shamar Bolden, to the hospital but he died later.

The second homicide was near Noreen Way and Renee Way and also took place sometime on Sunday morning. The victim was 26-year-old Cristobal Rubio from Madera. Police have not released any further details on that shooting.

Officers are still looking at both physical and digital evidence and can't name suspects yet.

Madera police said in both situations, the victims and suspects appear to have known each other and were involved in altercations just before the homicides.

"We've had tips about possible retaliation. We need to look at potential suspects, our goal is to work these cases and take suspects into custody. Officers are trying to deal with suspects who may be armed," said Arnold.

Anyone with information about either of these incidents is urged to call 675-4255.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
maderahomicide investigationhomicide
Copyright © 2021 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
HOMICIDE INVESTIGATION
Police: Man kills woman in Clovis before fatally shooting himself
37-year-old accused of murdering Fresno mother, her teenage son
2 arrested in connection to deadly shooting in Madera
2 shot and killed in east central Fresno, police say
TOP STORIES
Police: Man kills woman in Clovis before fatally shooting himself
KNP Complex Fire: 4 hospitalized after being hit by fallen tree
Woodlake rallies around former football coach in his final days
Visalia mom sentenced to 1 year for child's death in hot car
FPU students claim discrimination as gay pride club question looms
Man drives himself to CRMC after being shot in SE Fresno, police say
Man sentenced to life in prison for killing of Kerman couple
Show More
3 teens accused of going on armed robbery spree across Fresno
Former Fresno State standout 1 of 18 ex-NBA players charged
1 killed in Fresno County crash, CHP says
Tesla moving Palo Alto headquarters to Austin
Pfizer officially asks FDA to greenlight vaccine for kids ages 5-11
More TOP STORIES News