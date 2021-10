MADERA, Calif. (KFSN) -- A man walking in the middle of a North Valley road was hit and killed by a car overnight.Madera police received reports of a man running into lanes of traffic near Pecan and Madera Avenues around 10 on Friday night.When officers arrived at that location, they found the 37-year-old man had been hit by a passing car.He died at the scene of the crash.The driver remained on scene and is cooperating with the investigation.Drugs or alcohol are not believed to be factors in this crash.