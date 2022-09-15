11-year-old student made false emergency call that locked down three Madera schools, Police say

Madera Police now say an 11-year-old student was responsible for a false emergency call that forced three Madera Unified schools into lockdown.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Madera Police now say an 11-year-old student was responsible for a false emergency call that forced three Madera Unified schools into lockdown.

Police say a call was transferred to them from CHP around 9:30 Tuesday morning, and the caller said there were about three people armed at Nishimoto Elementary School.

RELATED: Hoax 911 call of armed people forces Madera Schools into lockdown

The call led police to put Nishimoto Elementary, Jack G. Desmond Middle School and Matilda High School on lockdown.

Madera Police say this call is unrelated to the large number of false emergency calls made to schools across the country in the last few days.

RELATED: False active shooter call at Bullard High School forces lockdown

A news release from the Madera Police Department says that people who make false threats against schools will be held accountable but did not explain what sort of accountability this child will face.

Police Chief Dino Lawson says misdemeanor charges will be filed against the child in the juvenile justice system for misuse of the 911 system.

The agency says that all parents should talk to their children about the seriousness of making false reports and monitor their social media.