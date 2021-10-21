Madera Unified raises substitute teacher pay to highest sub pay in Valley

MADRERA, Calif. (KFSN) -- Another local school district is sounding the alarm for substitute teachers. Madera Unified is raising its substitute teacher pay to be the highest in the valley.
Madera Unified says it's been averaging 50 unfilled substitute positions a day, causing a huge disruption to daily routines. That's why the district is raising the stakes.
Bernadette Giersch has been a substitute teacher for Madera Unified for 10 years.
"When I got the permanent sub from regular sub, I cried because I got health care and a retirement fund," said Giersch.
She says when she heard about the pay raise, she was at a loss for words.
"When I heard about the raise, I cried because I always had to have side jobs," added Giersch.
The new daily rate is $220 a day for regular substitutes and $250 for permanent substitutes, making Madera Unified the highest paying district in the Central Valley.
"We also looked at this as an opportunity to meet our teacher's needs," explained Superintendent Todd Lile. "Our labor partners had talked to us about the burden this was putting on our teachers."
Ongoing COVID rules for teachers have led to a shortage of substitutes. Now, Madera Unified is joining several other districts across the Valley in increasing their substitute pay.
"This enables us to offer art, music, physical education, library time and STEM to all of our elementary students every week," said Lile.
Permanent substitutes will receive health benefits and be eligible for a retirement plan.
"The students need you," added Giersch. "I think of the students the most and they need good subs. They need people they can count on, people they can trust."
If you're interested in applying, they have the details on their website.
