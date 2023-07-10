Madonna health update: Singer makes 1st statement about recovery, world tour after hospitalization

CHICAGO -- Madonna is rescheduling the North American leg of her world tour following her recent hospitalization, CNN reported.

The Grammy winner announced the news in an Instagram post on Monday.

"Thank you for your positive energy, prayers and words of healing and encouragement. I have felt your love," she wrote, 'I'm on the road to recovery and incredibly grateful for all the blessings in my life."

She went on to write, "My first thought when I woke up in the hospital was my children. My second thought was that I did not want to disappoint anyone who bought tickets for my tour. I also didn't want to let down the people who worked tirelessly with me over the last few months to create my show. I hate to disappoint anyone."

"My focus now is my health and getting stronger and I assure you, I'll be back with you as soon as I can," she added.

Madonna stated that she will kick off the tour internationally in October.

CNN has reached out to her representatives for further comment.

Last month, Madonna's longtime manager, Guy Oseary announced she was in the ICU after developing a "serious bacterial infection."

Madonna's "Celebration" tour was scheduled to kick off July 15 in Vancouver, Canada.

In a statement following Madonna's post, Live Nation confirmed all the North American dates of our tour have been postponed.

"Fans are encouraged to hold onto their tickets as they will be valid for the new dates once announced," the statement read.

