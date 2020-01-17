u.s. & world

Oklahoma lawmakers propose 'Make America Great Again' license plate design

OKLAHOMA CITY -- Oklahomans may soon have the option to sport a "Make America Great Again" license plate, according to a new proposal from two state senators.

State Senator Nathan Dahm, who proposed the plates alongside fellow Republican Marty Quinn, shared mockups showing the plates' potential design in a Facebook post. They feature white text on a blue background with a red border and resemble President Donald Trump's 2016 election campaign logo.



There's also a "Keep America Great" option to reflect Trump's 2020 slogan.

Oklahoma's legislature and governor would need to sign off on the plates before they are made available to the public, local television station KFOR reported.

As with all other special license plates available in Oklahoma, drivers would pay a $35 annual fee for the plates. Proceeds from the plates will be donated to charities offering services for veterans in Oklahoma and would not be donated directly to the Trump campaign.

The proposal does, however, state that Oklahoma's tax commission "shall be authorized to enter into a licensing agreement with the corporation or entity designated by Donald J. Trump for such purposes for any licensing fees which may be required in order to use the organization's logo or design. "
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicsoklahomau.s. & worldpresident donald trump
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
U.S. & WORLD
California launches website to locate nearby coronavirus testing sites
Sound of apparent toilet flush interrupts Supreme Court
Nat Geo commemorates end of WWII in special June issue
CA doctor of COVID-19 patient with 45-day hospital stay discusses recovery
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Second employee at Fresno's Amazon center tests positive for COVID-19
Central California coronavirus cases
Why Tulare County is seeing a spike in COVID-19 cases
Sanger opens free COVID-19 testing site
Fresno County courthouse shut down after 2 employees come in contact with COVID-19 patient
UCSF doctor fights for the lives of COVID-19 patients
How Valley businesses are evolving to cope with COVID-19
Show More
Dozens rally at City Hall to 'Open Fresno'
Fresno fitness studio Spyn Cycle shutting down
3 dead after shooting in parking lot at Golden West High School in Visalia
California launches website to locate nearby coronavirus testing sites
Fresno auto dealerships, furniture stores and others can open on May 11
More TOP STORIES News