Public service to be held for Fresno County's fallen hero officer Malama Scanlan

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- Locals will have the chance to pay their respects to a fallen hero.The family of late Fresno County Correctional Officer Malama Scanlan announced it will be holding a public service to celebrate his life.A memorial for the public will be held at the Save Mart Center next Monday, October 25, from 10:00 am to 11:30 am.Everyone attending is encouraged to wear white to the service. Attendee will undergo a health screening before they can enter the Save Mart Center.A procession will take Officer Scanlan from Chapel of Light along southbound Highway 99 to eastbound Highway 180 and eastbound Highway 168 to the Save Mart Center. Commuters should expect the procession to occur between 8:15 am and 8:45 am.A second procession will escort Officer Scanlan to the Red Bank Cemetery along Shaw Avenue at around 12 pm. Both directions of Shaw Avenue between Chestnut and McCall Avenue will be closed during this time.Scanlan passed away this past October 12, five years after he was injured in a shooting at the Fresno County Jail.