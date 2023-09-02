A man is in custody after leading police on a high-speed chase in Kings County.

Armed man arrested after high speed chase in Kings County

KINGS COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- A man is in custody after leading police on a high-speed chase.

Kings County police say Isac Palacios was driving recklessly near Grangeville Boulevard and Highway 43 just after 9:30 Tuesday evening.

A deputy attempted to make a traffic stop but Palacios sped off, starting a pursuit.

Deputies say a person crossing the street was almost hit by the driver during the chase.

Investigators say Palacios eventually got out of his car and walked toward a K-9 officer.

The K-9 was released before deputies took Palacios into custody.

Investigators say a knife was located on the ground where the arrest took place.

The K-9 was punched and hurt by Palacios and is now receiving treatment at a vet's office.