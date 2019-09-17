homicide

Man arrested, charged with murder, for 2018 Parlier homicide

Homicide detectives say Edward Elizondo shot and killed 20-year-old Jorge Reynosa outside the Quail Run Apartments in Parlier. (Fresno County Sheriff's Office)

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A 23-year-old man has been arrested and charged with murder for a homicide that occurred in 2018, the Fresno County Sheriff's Office says.

Homicide detectives say Edward Elizondo, of Parlier, shot and killed 20-year-old Jorge Reynosa, of Reedley, outside the Quail Run Apartments in Parlier.

Sheriff's detectives say Reynosa had an encounter with Elizondo at the complex just before the shooting, but they aren't yet clear on what motivated the fatal shots.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
parliermurderhomicideparlier
Copyright © 2019 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
HOMICIDE
Homicide of Fresno County man may have been over woman
Police investigate central Fresno homicide
Visalia father charged with murder after 2-year-old son is shot, killed
Man accused of killing Tulare Co. dairy farmer appears in court
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Tulare County woman sentenced 19 years to life for killing two in DUI crash
Sanger man sentenced for sexually assaulting a stranger
16-year-old arrested for threatening to 'shoot up school,' Fresno Police say
Collision shuts down both directions of Hwy 41 in east Madera Co.
New York state approves ban on flavored vaping products
Fresno Lyft driver recalls moment he decided to fight back during robbery
Woman accused of threatening to shoot up old school
Show More
Legendary ABC News journalist Cokie Roberts dies at 75
Vaping-related death reported in Tulare County
VIDEO: Snow falls on top of Sierra Nevada
Protest balloons fly high as Trump visits Bay Area for 1st time during presidency
Power being restored in Sierra Nevada after fire danger
More TOP STORIES News