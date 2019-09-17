Man arrested, charged with murder, for 2018 Parlier homicide

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A 23-year-old man has been arrested and charged with murder for a homicide that occurred in 2018, the Fresno County Sheriff's Office says.Homicide detectives say Edward Elizondo, of Parlier, shot and killed 20-year-old Jorge Reynosa, of Reedley, outside the Quail Run Apartments in Parlier.Sheriff's detectives say Reynosa had an encounter with Elizondo at the complex just before the shooting, but they aren't yet clear on what motivated the fatal shots.