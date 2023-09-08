Man arrested after crashing into officer, patrol vehicles in Merced, police say

MERCED, Calif. (KFSN) -- A suspect is accused of ramming several police cars and hitting one officer while trying to escape law enforcement in Merced.

Officers pulled over a car around 3:30 Thursday afternoon near Main Street and Yosemite Parkway.

Merced police say while officers spoke to the driver, the passenger, 37-year-old Wayne West Jr., attempted to put the car into drive.

As officers tried to get into the vehicle, officials say West put the car into drive, causing it to move forward into a police unit.

West then climbed on top of the driver as police tried to break the window.

Officers pulled the driver out of the vehicle-- but West Jr. got into the driver's seat.

He then reversed into a second police unit and hit an officer with the car.

West then drove onto the highway, going the wrong way.

Police did not pursue the vehicle due to a risk to the public.

Less than an hour later, authorities found the vehicle near 11th and N streets.

Officers found West about a mile away near 12th and U streets.

Authorities discovered West has several warrants out of Oakland.

He is booked into the Merced County Jail for several charges, including attempted homicide of a peace officer and evading arrest.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Merced police.