Man dead after roll-over accident in SW Fresno

The crash happened just after 10:30 p.m on Walnut and Annandale Avenues.Highway patrol officers say a pickup truck was traveling north on Walnut when the driver lost control and hit a telephone pole.The vehicle rolled over several times when it hit another pole and came to a rest on its roof.The man was the only one inside the vehicle. The intersection is closed at this time as an investigation is conductedPG&E crews and highway patrol officers are on the scene of the deadly accident.