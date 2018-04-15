Man dead after roll-over accident in SW Fresno

The crash happened just after 10:30 p.m on Walnut and Annandale Avenues. (KFSN)

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
The crash happened just after 10:30 p.m on Walnut and Annandale Avenues.

Highway patrol officers say a pickup truck was traveling north on Walnut when the driver lost control and hit a telephone pole.

The vehicle rolled over several times when it hit another pole and came to a rest on its roof.

The man was the only one inside the vehicle. The intersection is closed at this time as an investigation is conducted

PG&E crews and highway patrol officers are on the scene of the deadly accident.
