Man drowns in San Joaquin River
KFSN
(Madera County Sheriff's Office/Facebook)
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A man drowned in the San Joaquin River on Saturday, according to the Madera County Sheriff's Office.
Authorities say it happened near Highway 41 in Madera County. They did not provide a time that the incident happened.
It is currently unknown what led to the drowning.
Authorities have not identified the man at this time.
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
